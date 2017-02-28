Avery Bradley made his much anticipated return to the lineup last night. As expected, he only played 15 minutes & Bradley finished with 6 points. The rest of the Celts didn’t exactly have their best shooting night and Atlanta pounded the paint to roll to an easy win. Not too much to get excited about here folks, well maybe Marcus Smart, but we’ve still got the highlights for you below.

Boston now rests up for a showdown with the conference leading Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night at the Garden. Tip-off is set for 8pm EST.