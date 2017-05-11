Thanks to a huge first half from Avery Bradley and an overall great game from Al Horford, Boston is one win away from the ECF. Bradley put in 29 points, 24 of them coming in the first half. Horford was a machine; Al churned out 19 points and 7 assists to go with 3 blocks and 6 rebounds.

Scroll down to check out these highlights, clips from IT & Jae (18 pts each) as well as the Celtics’ team defensive highlights. I’ve also added some postgame chatter. Enjoy.

Can we finally get a road win on Friday night and send the Wizards fishing? I really hope so. I’m confident we can win a G7 at home, but it would be much less stressful and satisfying to end these fools’ season in their building. Tip-off tomorrow is at 8pm EST.