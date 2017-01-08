Watch the Celtics drop three point bomb after three point bomb on the Pelicans in today’s videos of the day.

Entering last night, the Celtics had never made 18 3's in a game. Ever. In 3,030 games. They've now done it on back to back nights. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) January 8, 2017

The 18 treys were just part of the fun. Marcus Smart had a great all around game, scoring 22 points to go with 5 boards & 6 assists. He was also a complete menace on the defensive end. His starting backcourt mate Isaiah Thomas exploded in the 4th (what else is new) and finished the night with 38 points. Check out those highlights below as well as Gerald Green’s 15 point night & the defensive plays of the game from our guy TK.

Enjoy: