Despite missing both Avery Bradley and Al Horford, the Celtics were able to grind out a 112-108 overtime win over the Bucks in Milwaukee last night. It was also Boston’s fourth game in five nights. We’ve got all of the highlights for you.

First up, check out yet another big night for Isaiah Thomas. IT scored 38 which now gives him 20+ points in 31 straight games. The only Celtic with a longer streak was John Havlicek who did it for 40 games in a row. Thomas is now averaging 10 ppg in the fourth quarter which leads the NBA.

Next up is Jae Crowder who put in 20 points to go with 6 rebounds & 4 assists. But more importantly he drilled 4 clutch free-throws in the final 28.8 seconds of OT to seal Boston’s win. Last but not least is Kelly Olynyk scoring 17 points & grabbing 7 boards off the bench. KO had a crucial dunk over Jabari Parker down the stretch which should’ve been an and one, but oh well-the victory is all that counts.

Enjoy..