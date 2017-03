What a game last night between the Celtics and Cavs. I mean, it had everything; big shots, dunks, clutch treys and of course lockdown defense. Well rather than try and explain it all to you in words, let’s let the video tell the story.

Below you’ll find highlights from Jaylen Brown, IT, Jae, Horford, (who just missed a trip-dub) Avery and of course the Celts’ defense. You can check out a complete recap of last night’s 103-99 triumph here.

Enjoy: