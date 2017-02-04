A great win for the Celtics last night as they beat LA 113-107 and become the NBA’s all time winningest franchise in the process. Boston now has 3,253 wins to LA’s 3,252. Technically, 457 of the Lakers’ wins were acquired by Minneapolis, but we won’t go there.

So as you prep for a huge day in Boston sports tomorrow, enjoy last night’s highlights in the clips below. Speaking of tomorrow, Paul Pierce got sentimental via his IG account earlier in the day-check out his heartfelt posts as well as his discussion with the media at today’s practice.

Chillz 😰 A video posted by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Feb 4, 2017 at 8:03am PST