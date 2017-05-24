If penning a novel about last night’s loss to Cleveland, the title would definitely be “A Tale of Two Halves”. The Celtics did everything right through the first 24 minutes of game four; they moved the ball well, were aggressive on offense & played solid defense. And the cherry on top was Lebron James picking up 4 fouls. Alas, their second half effort however was pretty abysmal. No one had an answer for Kyrie Irving, the offense looked sloppy, the defense all but disappeared & everybody in green looked gassed. The result? A 112-99 win by the Cavaliers.

Boston is now one loss away from ending what has to be considered a very successful season. Will they be able to come out with enough heart to avoid being eliminated on their home floor? We’ll all find out tomorrow night. Scroll down for highlights and postgame pressers from G4.