The Boston Celtics cleaned out their lockers this morning as the 2016-17 campaign has come to an end. And with the exception of being basically annihilated by the Cavs, there was a ton to be happy about this year if you’re a Celtics fan. The emergence of Isaiah Thomas, securing the top seed in the East and making it to the ECF are just a few off the top of my head.

Mass Live caught up with Avery Bradley, Al Horford (who says Boston should be attractive to free agents) & Gerald Green this morning and they’ve also got some clips from last night’s postgame.

Next up for the organization is the NBA Draft which takes place on June 22nd. Boston owns the #1 pick thanks to the Brooklyn Nets and there is & will be a ton of speculation as to what the Celtics will do with it. Anyways keep it locked to Red’s Army for all of your offseason news and thanks for reading ladies & gents…