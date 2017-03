Wednesday night’s late comeback against the Bucks came up short as the Celts dropped their first home game since February. Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon took over in the final 3 minutes and the C’s simply had no answer for him.

Boston is off tonight and plays next on Friday when the Magic are in town. Tip-off is set for 7:30pm EST.

Scroll down for last night’s highlights from IT, Smart and more.