Today’s vids feature all the highlights from Boston’s 119-114 win over the Knicks on Christmas Day.

We begin with clutch performances off the bench from Marcus Smart & Kelly Olynyk. Smart had 15 points, 7 assists and buried a huge trey in the closing minute. As an added bonus I tossed in Smart’s “mic’ed up” feature. Kelly added 16 points of his own on 7 of 9 shooting. Then peep Jae Crowder and Al Horford scoring 16 and 15 points respectively and finish up with IT’s team high 27 as well as team defensive highlights.

Enjoy:

