Here are your highlights from yesterday’s cakewalk over the Bulls. The win by Boston has them just 2 games back from the eastern conference’s top seed, Cleveland.

The Cavaliers meanwhile were beaten by James Harden and the Houston Rockets in easily the best game of the day. And Lebroad was not happy downright bitchy afterwards. Peep that video below along with clips of IT, Jaylen & many more.

Enjoy: