Not exactly a textbook win for Boston last night, but they manage to hold off Orlando & keep the top spot in the East. Amir Johnson’s defense helped seal it in the final seconds and Isaiah Thomas led all scorers with 35 points. Check out some of the highlights below.

Friday saw the return of Guerschon Yabusele aka “Dancing Bear” and he didn’t waste any time getting it going. Yabusele went for 17 points & 9 boards in 25 minutes for the Maine Red Claws in Greensboro, NC last night. You can watch all the highlights below, inclduing Guerschon’s soaring dunk down the lane.

Boston is off today before playing an afternoon matinee with the Knicks tomorrow in NYC. Tip-off is at 1pm EST.