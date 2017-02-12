Here are your video highlights from last night’s 112-104 over Utah. The win is Boston’s 9th in it’s last 10, and another one at Dallas tomorrow would have them finish 3-1 on their latest road trip.

First up, peep Isaiah Thomas dropping 29 on the Jazz-a fete which now gives him 38 straight games with 20 or more. Two more and he’ll tie Hondo’s record. But back to Utah, where Kelly Olynyk had another solid performance off the bench. KO put in 19 points and grabbed 7 boards. Next up, Gerald Green-Green off the bench in the 2nd quarter and absolutely roasted Utah. Green tallied 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting which included 2 of 3 from deep. Last but certainly not least, Al Horford grabbed 9 boards to go with his 16 points & 3 assists.

And finally, Kevin Durant made his long-awaited return to Oklahoma City last night, and his welcome was booed during warm ups. There were also a few minor “confrontations” during the game. However KD got the last laugh as he scored 34 and the Warriors beat the Thunder.

Enjoy: