Don’t worry folks-I’ll spare you the dreaded highlight(s) of Boston losing at the buzzer on Sunday. Instead, let’s just take a look at the individual player clips from yesterday afternoon’s game in Phoenix.

First up is Isaiah Thomas who led all scorers with 35 points. I’ll make this quick & to the point; if you’re one of those guys/gals cussing out IT today, just stop-without him, we’re nowhere this year. Ok rant over.

Next on the docket is Amir Johnson. AJ had a nice night scoring 13 points to go with 8 boards, 3 assists & 3 blocks. Two of Boston’s “young guns”, Rozier & Brown, combined for 28 points yesterday-watch & enjoy. Last but far from least, Jae Crowder tallied a double double of 16 points & 10 rebounds.

Hopefully Boston will put this loss in the rearview as they head back to LA tonight to face the Clippers. Tip-off is at 10:30pm EST.