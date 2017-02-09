If you’ve been reading Red’s Army for more than a couple of years, you’re familiar with GeeZee‘s great Celtics videos. After some time away, I was happy to learn that GeeZee is back in the mix. His latest vid is a mix featuring Isaiah Thomas aka The King in the Fourth. You can also check out the rest of his work over on his YouTube channel.

Then, our guy Timi has the highlights from last night’s lackluster loss to the Kings. Boston has a chance to right the ship tonight, as they’re back in action vs the Blazers. Tip-off at Moda center is at 10:30pm EST.

Enjoy: