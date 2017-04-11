With the Cavs losing to the Heat, Boston is once again the top seed in the East. The Celtics beat Brooklyn as expected last night, and are now in control of their own destiny. A win over Milwaukee on Wednesday locks them in to the 1 spot for the Eastern Conference playoffs. If the C’s lose, they can still clinch if Toronto beats Miami. Check out all the player highlight vids from Monday night below.

Paul Pierce reached yet another milestone. The Truth eclipsed Hondo for the 15th spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. I can’t believe I’m typing this, but tomorrow night will be Paul’s final regular season game. Unreal. Thankfully (I guess) the Clippers are in the playoffs so we still have a bit of time with Uncle Pauly…

And as a bonus today, peep the Dancing Bear aka Gabby Hayes aka Guerschon Yabusele dropping 18 points on the Mad Ants. Yabu Dabu Doo also grabbed 9 boards & handed out 6 assists.