Videos of the Day: Celts win despite giving up 120 at home
March 25, 2017

Today’s clips will not feature Devin Booker scoring 70 points at TD Garden. Why? Because as great a feat as it was, as a Boston fan I’m tired of hearing about it. Sure, at this point in the season getting the win is all that really matters, but I’m still a little perturbed at the fact that we gave up 120 points to a lottery team. At home. Rant over.

Scroll down to check out Isaiah Thomas dropping 34 points, Al Horford with another near triple-double (15, 10 & 6) and much more.

Boston is off tonight but will be back at it tomorrow as they face the Heat. Tip-off at the Garden is set for 6pm EST.