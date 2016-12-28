Today’s videos feature player highlights from Boston’s 110-103 win over the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

First up is Gerald Green having his best game as a Celtic. Green scored 19 points in 19 minutes earning him a standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd. Next up, another stellar night for Isaiah Thomas who scored 21 points, including a couple of absolutely ridiculous shots. So in other words, just another night of IT being IT. Jae Crowder (17 pts) and Avery Bradley (23 pts) wrap things up for today’s clips.

Enjoy: