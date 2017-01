Check out the highlights as the Celtics survive with a 110-106 win over the Sixers last night at the Garden.

Isaiah Thomas (24) and Avery Bradley (26) combined for 50 points, while Al Horford had a double double of 19 and 12. Al’s three with 0:17 left in the game put Boston up for good.

Marcus Smart added 14 points and 8 assists off the bench.

Last but not least, watch all 19 of Boston’s franchise best three pointers.

Enjoy: