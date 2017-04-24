My gut told me that Isaiah was going to have a huge game on Sunday, and boy was that feeling right on. Thomas poured in 33 points in 36 minutes to lead Boston in it’s series tying win over Chicago. He either scored or assisted on 12 straight Boston points to quell the Bulls’ third quarter rally. The Celtics also got solid contributions from Al Horford, Marcus Smart & Gerald Green. Horford was once again instrumental in bringing both scoring and rebounding to the table. He tallied 15 points & 12 boards as well as handing out 4 assists.

Check out all of the highlights below, including IT’s sons stealing the postgame show while Gerald Green tries (and fails) to hold back laughter.

The series now comes back to the City of Champions for game five on Wednesday night.