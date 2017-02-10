Today’s videos of the day include another great performance from Isaiah Thomas in the fourth quarter and Gerald Green going all 2007 on us.

While it wasn’t the huge explosion we’re accustomed to, (spoiled much?) IT put in 14 of his 34 points in the fourth last night, propelling Boston to a 120-111 win in Portland vs the Blazers.

You can check that out, as well as player highlights from Marcus Smart, (18 pts 6 rebs) Jaylen Brown (14 & 7) and the aforementioned Gerald Green slam below.

Enjoy: