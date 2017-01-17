There were plenty of highlights from Boston’s 108-98 win over the Hornets last night and we’ve got them all.

First up, business as usual for Isaiah as he scores 17 of his game high 35 points in the fourth quarter. Kelly Olynyk had his second solid performance in a row-in 26 minutes off the bench he put in 15 points on 6 of 9 and 2 of 2 from downtown.

Then watch Jae Crowder (15 & 7) and Al Horford (22 & 6) combine for 37 points & 13 boards. Last up, check out Marcus Smart wreaking havoc per usual-this time diving not once, but twice then finding Jaylen Brown in transition. Classic Smart.

Enjoy: