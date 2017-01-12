Unless you’ve been away from social media/television/YouTube over the last 24 hours, you’re aware that Isaiah Thomas once again made the fourth quarter his bitch. Last night, it was the Washington Wizards’ turn to watch “Isaiah Time”.

Thomas exploded for 20 of his 38 points in the final frame, helping the Celts notch a 117-108 win.

Check out the vids below to see IT score on a dizzying array of treys, putbacks and drives. Then, you can also watch Al Horford put in 16 points and Jae Crowder score 20. Props to our own Rich J. for the “Isaiah Time” banner.

Enjoy: