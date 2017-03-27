Despite all the rain here in Beantown, it’s a pretty good day to be a Bostonian. Opening Day for the Sox is right around the corner, the Marathon & warm Spring temps are coming and oh yeah-the Celtics are locked in to a tie for the top seed in the East! And if the Cavs lose to the Spurs later tonight, they’ll be in sole possession of that number one spot. Let that sink in for a moment..

Ok, now on to the clips from last night’s win over the Heat. They feature another solid game from Jae Crowder who put in 25 points, (man he’s been so good since his Haywood rant) 30 points from The Little Guy and 9 points, 7 dimes and one sweet buzzer-beater from Marcus Smart.

The Celtics have today & tomorrow off before facing the Bucks on Wednesday. Tip-off at the Garden is set for 7:30pm EST.