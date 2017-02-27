Sorry for the brief hiatus folks, but videos of the day are back. Let’s check out some highlights from last night’s win over the Pistons.

First up is vid of IT’s game high 33 points. Then, peep Jae Crowder’s double-double of 14 points & 11 rebounds. Crowder also handed out 5 assists. Next, it’s the dynamic duo of Terry Rozier & Marcus Smart. TRoz & YounGameChanger combined for 26.

Finally, watch as rookie Jaylen Brown delivers the clutch trey in the final minute of the game. JB finished with 13 points on 5 of 9 shooting. He was 2 of 2 from deep.

Enjoy: