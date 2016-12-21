We’ve got all the highlights from Boston’s huge comeback win over the Grizz last night. So without further adieu..

First off, peep Isaiah Thomas’ career-high 44 point explosion. The Little Guy was also a perfect 17-17 from the line, and took just 16 shots. He simply willed his squad to victory. Next up is Al Horford’s double double of 17 points & 14 boards. His jump hook off the glass with 30.1 left in OT helped the Celts seal the deal.

Avery Bradley’s defense (more on that shortly) was stellar during key moments in last night’s game. He also contributed 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal & 1 block. Speaking of defense, peep Bradley, Smart and company stifling the Grizz when it really mattered. Of note is a sequence that starts at the 4:10 mark. AB hounds Conley into a bad shot, and Smart busts through a couple of screens to deny the hot shooting Troy Daniels.

And here’s an added bonus for those of you on the #BoogieToBoston bus. Watch as Demarcus Cousins goes off for 55 points last night, spits his mouthpiece at the Blazers’ bench & then gets ejected. Oh and he also got unejected. You’ll just have to watch…

Enjoy and thanks to Jesse D. for the awesome IT/Al Photoshop.