If you decided not to tune in to last night’s Celtics game boy did you miss out. In what was one of the all-time upsets in NBA playoff history, Boston shocked the Cavs (and the world) with a 111-108 win. Oh yeah-and they did it without Isaiah Thomas, on the road in a hostile environment. Let’s get to the highlights..

Avery Bradley didn’t have the best shooting night, but boy did he knock ’em down when it really mattered. He finished with 20 points, including the game winner with one tenth of a second left. Bradley was also solid on the defensive end, giving Kyrie Irving problems (7 TO) & grabbing 2 steals.

Marcus Smart was an absolute beast. Starting in place of the injured IT, Smart drained 7 of his 10 trey attempts and put in 27 points to go with 7 dimes. The man also known as “Cobra” certainly was deadly on the other side of the ball as well. He had 2 steals, 1 block & 5 boards.

And how about Jonas Jerebko? JJ made an instant impact coming off of the bench. His energy & effort were contagious as he helped Boston whittle away at the Cavs’ lead. One of his many big shots gave Boston a 108-206 lead with 30.3 to go in the game. Jerebko had 10 points (4 of 4 FG & 2 of 2 3PT) & 5 rebounds in 12 minutes. His bench mate and Cavs fan fave Kelly Olynyk added 15 points of his own.

Back to the starters and Al Horford. Horford’s flip shot in the lane over Tristan Thompson in the final minute was so money-not to mention his postgame interview which you can watch below. Al had 16 points, 6 assists & 2 boards. Last but far from least is Jaesus. Crowder had a double-double of 14 points & 11 rebounds and did a solid job covering LBJ.

Scroll down to check out all of the vids as well as Boston’s team defensive highlights & some postgame pressers.