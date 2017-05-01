With the exception of some early shooting woes, as a Celts fan you have to be happy with yesterday’s game one win over the Wizards. A complete team effort on both sides of the ball. Let’s get to the highlights courtesy of TK.

First up, check out IT in what will undoubtedly go down as the “Tooth Game”. Thomas dropped 33 points and dished out 9 assists on an empty tank. And as if that wasn’t enough, the poor guy also had one of his front teeth knocked out in the first quarter. Amazing, inspiring & heroic are words that come to mind. Next up is Al Horford. When Al is on, this team is very hard to beat. And yesterday boy was he ever. Horford was 1 board short of a trip-dub with 23 points(10 of 13), 10 assists & 9 rebounds.

Jae Crowder also got in on the scoring yesterday going for 24 points with 6 big treys and Avery Bradley had an impressive line of 18 points, 4 asts, 5 rebs & 4 stls. Boston’s defense, led by Marcus Smart, tallied 8 steals & 7 blocks as well as forcing 8 turnovers from Wiz star John Wall.