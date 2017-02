This will be a short & sweet post today, well shorter than usual I guess due to the flu absolutely kicking my ass. Speaking of kicking ass, despite falling behind by 18 points last night, the “IT Department” got the job done. Isaiah Thomas scored 19 in the final frame for a game high of 44 points. Check out all of the highlights below. Oh and if you’re in the Attleboro area, bring me some soup. Please?

Enjoy: