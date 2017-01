In case you missed last night’s embarrassing loss to the Knicks or you’re just a masochist, here are the highlights.

Boston now has two days off before facing the Portland Trailblazers at the Garden on Saturday. Also of note, tonight we will finally find out if Isaiah Thomas is named a starter for the East at the 2017 NBA All-Star game. TNT’s “announcement show” begins at 7pm EST and we’ll have the good/bad news posted here as well.