During Paul Pierce’s glory days in Boston, I used to tweet out #TruthTrey when he would bury a big three. Well yesterday in front of an absolutely raucous and adoring crowd, Paul hit the biggest #TruthTrey of them all. Just a perfect way to end his last regular season game at TD Garden. Check out some great video of the moment below.

Oh and the Celtics also beat the Clippers by the way, and I’ve got your highlights of that as well.

Before I end this post, I want to personally give huge props to that Celtics crowd from yesterday. I was in attendance for pretty much every big moment during the career of Paul Pierce. I was at his first ever game during the lockout shortened season of 1998-99, Game 6 of the Finals in ’08 and many more. Unfortunately I was not there yesterday, but want to salute that crowd-many of who I know personally. Ladies & gentlemen, thank you for giving Paul Pierce a final game in Boston that he will never forget. It was incredibly stirring to watch & listen to you all cheer in unison as you said farewell to one of Boston’s beloved sports heroes. I salute you.