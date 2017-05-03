Still buzzing from last night’s gutsy, spectacular performance by IT (53 pts) to lead the Celts over Washington? Yeah, me too! I had the pleasure of taking my Dad to his first ever NBA playoff game at TD Garden last night and let me tell you-it is not something he will ever forget. I’ve watched some intense playoff games over the years in that building & this one is right up there in my top 3. As far as individual performances go, last night may have the best I’ve witnessed in person. Thomas scored a total of 29 points in the 4th and OT. The Wizards meanwhile tallied 30 as a team in that span. There are so many great moments/plays so let’s get to them!

First up is obviously The Tooth. Isaiah Thomas had a career-high 53 points. It’s the second highest ever by a Celtic in the postseason behind Hondo’s 54. What sticks out in my mind as the “signature play” from Thomas last night was that hanging and one jumper he shot in Markieff Morris’ grill. Each game, Thomas does something more amazing than the last. As Dart Adams put it ; “Isaiah Thomas is becoming a Boston legend in front of our very eyes!”.

IT may be getting all of the accolades, (deservedly so) but Al Horford has been instrumental in the teams’ postseason success. Al put up 15 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had 3 assists & 2 blocks. His running hook with under a minute to go in OT sealed the deal. Jae Crowder and Avery Bradley each put in 14 points and AB’s steal & dunk in OT absolutely blew the roof off the Garden. And how big has Terry Rozier been? With AB hampered by a hip pointer, TRoz came in & played well on both sides of the ball. That baseline trey was clutch.

Check out all of these clips below as well as postgame pressers & a moving on court interview with IT.