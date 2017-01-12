I wasn’t too thrilled with the poking, slapping and jawing after last night’s win especially since there’s a (slim) chance Jae Crowder could get a suspension for initiating contact. But after remembering John Wall’s cheap shot on Marcus Smart in November, I couldn’t fault our guys.

As the incident spread across the interwebs and sports talk radio, the word rivalry surfaced. Rivalry? With the Wizards? GTFO.

Then I stumbled across this post on Bullets Forever:

Come to think of it, that’s a decent dossier. But my Celtics fandom stretches back more than 35 years and grizzled vets like us don’t throw around the “R” word lightly. Not after wars with the Lakers, 76ers, Pistons and Heat.

These teams definitely do not like each other. That’s a given. But you need more than regular season disdain for a rivalry. True rivalries are born in the playoffs and take a few years of simmering to to reach peak levels.

And I’ll be honest, there’s part of me that laughs at the Washington franchise. One title? 36 years since the last trip to the conference finals? Puh-leeze.

(Photo courtesy SB Nation)