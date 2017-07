I think what I love most about this video is Danny’s level of aggression. He’s playing physical. The competitive fire is still there, although it didn’t help him much in this instance.

His son Crew buried him again with the follow-up tweet:

My dad rlly doesn't care what anybody thinks about him.Thats why he's great at what he does & also why he's trending in a body bag. #respect — Crew Ainge (@UncleCR3W) July 24, 2017

Crew Ainge has game – he’s a freshman point guard for the Utah State Aggies.