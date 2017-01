Marcus Smart had every reason to be upset last night. The Celtics got punked by the Washington Wizards. The Wizards talked trash and backed it up.

Smart (and the rest of the team) was obliterated by John Wall (27 points) and Bradley Beal (31 points).

Brad Stevens said Smart was upset because he was taken out of the game. But there’s no excuse for this type of behavior. To his credit, Smart did issue an apology: