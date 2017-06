Summer league is almost here, and Celtics rookies and young players have assembled for drills and practices before going out to Utah and Las Vegas.

Here’s video proof that Ante Zizic is indeed capable of dunking against no one and Jayson Tatum can, in fact, make uncontested 3’s!

DRINK IN THE EXCITEMENT!!

FORGET FREE AGENCY, ANTE ZIZIC IS HERE AND DUNKING. pic.twitter.com/hTkLfwe3UO — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 30, 2017

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown doing some skill work after practice: https://t.co/IOsp3iub4i — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 30, 2017

JAYLEN VS JAYSON POST-PRACTICE 3-POINT CONTEST AND ROOKIE JUST RIPPED OFF 10 STRAIGHT. #711 pic.twitter.com/8Ux7YYsVqN — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) June 30, 2017

Zizic with something C's fans will glom onto: "I can help this team with rebounding and toughness, because that’s my style of game." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) June 30, 2017

That’s right Ante… talk dirty to me.

Can you tell I need real basketball to start soon?