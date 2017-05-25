LeBron James‘ teammate Richard Jefferson had an explanation for James’ less-than-stellar performance in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals: He was sick.

Jefferson told Fox Sports Ohio after Game 4 on Tuesday night that James got sick from a bug that was going around, which also caused backup Deron Williams to miss a shootaround.

“I know he won’t talk about it, so I’ll give my big guy a shout,” Jefferson said. “Deron Williams missed shootaround this morning because he had like a little bug, really lethargic, had no energy. And I think that’s what ‘Bron had. And sometimes these little bugs can go around. And [James] was like, dude when Deron didn’t show up to shootaround, it kind of started clicking in his head. Because for him it was like, ‘I don’t know why I was so lethargic, why I had no energy, I had nothing.’