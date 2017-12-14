For tonight’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Irving laced up two more Kyrie 3 PEs, each featuring embroidered patterns on the upper. During the first half, Irving played in an UNDFTD-like pair in green, black and orange, with “drawn” arrows pointing forward. The second pair, in bright teal, features a lobster pattern and mock water droplets along the toebox. There’s no indication that either colorway will release, and with the launch of the Kyrie 4 imminent, a drop is probably unlikely.

Sole Collector

I realize a guy who’s lived his life in khakis and solid color polo shirts might want to abstain from fashion commentary but what in the hell was Kyrie wearing on his feet last night?

Was he playing basketball or attending a sailing regatta with his buddies Barnaby and Miles?

As far as I’m concerned, sneakers peaked with the Converse Weapon: