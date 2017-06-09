The casket is nearly closed on the 2016-17 Cavaliers and ESPN is wasting no time examining their options for improving the roster. They polled more than 30 executives, coaches, scouts, agents and players from around the NBA. The discussion started with Kevin Love and Paul George:

“I would start with seeing what options there are for Love,” said an Eastern Conference coach. What would be the ideal option? “I’d be targeting Paul George,” said a 10-plus year NBA vet. “I don’t know the match but I’d give up anything but LBJ and Kyrie to get him. Melo (Carmelo Anthony) and D Wade (Dwyane Wade) do not solve the problems that they have with GSW.”

The Real GM Trade Machine tells me the George for Love swap works, but I’m willing to bet Indiana tries to squeeze out another asset. Yes, they are losing leverage by the second in any Paul George trade scenario, but if LeBron demands that this deal happen – then Cleveland sweetens the offer. It’s also possible that Indiana doesn’t see Love as a franchise player and opts for assets to rebuild (hello, Boston).

The article wouldn’t be legit without at least one reference to the Celtics:

How valuable is Iman Shumpert? Can he get you a Jae Crowder, as one Western Conference coach threw out there? Is there a way to upgrade Richard Jefferson, who turns 37 this month, with another backup for James who can provide more consistent offense off the bench when James takes a breather?

The quick answer to that question is NO. Shumpert cannot get you Jae Crowder.

The mention of Crowder got me thinking about some sort of combo deal (w/ Avery Bradley) for Kevin Love. But do we really want Love and Al Horford? I see some redundancy there.

I love Tristan Thompson’s game and while he’s a real thorn to the Celtics, he just isn’t consistent enough to warrant $15 million AAV:

Is Tristan Thompson‘s underwhelming Finals performance an indicator that they should move on from him? Do the Cavs ask themselves what good is having a player play such a big role on your team the entire season if his game isn’t suited to the gauntlet that Golden State puts you in? One agent suggested that the Thompson deal is not tradable even if they wanted to, saying, “The game is changing on those real limited offensive guys unless he’s getting 15 boards and/or blocking shots. He’s a non-factor.”

In summary, I don’t see an obvious fit with Cleveland. Do you?