Markieff Morris (ankle) seems to be moving – and shooting – pretty well this morning. He hopes to play tonight vs. the #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/eY2lhaZ2Ll — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) May 2, 2017

That’s Markief Morris without a noticeable limp at this morning’s shoot-around. Until I see him sliding around the court in a defensive crouch, I’ll be skeptical about his effectiveness.

Scott Brooks said Kelly Oubre will get the start if Morris is unable to go. I wonder if Brad Stevens will stick with Gerald Green if Oubre gets the call.

The Celtics (-5.5) have a 68% chance of winning Game 2, even with Morris on the court. While I don’t expect the white hot 3-point shooting to continue, I still like the Celtics tonight in a close one.