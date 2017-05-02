Posted byon
That’s Markief Morris without a noticeable limp at this morning’s shoot-around. Until I see him sliding around the court in a defensive crouch, I’ll be skeptical about his effectiveness.
Scott Brooks said Kelly Oubre will get the start if Morris is unable to go. I wonder if Brad Stevens will stick with Gerald Green if Oubre gets the call.
The Celtics (-5.5) have a 68% chance of winning Game 2, even with Morris on the court. While I don’t expect the white hot 3-point shooting to continue, I still like the Celtics tonight in a close one.