Ninety-nine percent of my free agent focus has been on Gordon Hayward. But in his latest podcast (23:15), Adrian Wojnarowski says the Celtics are seriously considering Blake Griffin. Here’s a transcript from Real GM:

“Boston is really the danger for Blake Griffin,” said Wojnarowski. “I think Boston’s two primary free agent targets, right now, are Gordon Hayward and Blake Griffin. Now they’re not going to get both of them, but they’re both players that would potentially have interest there. I think Boston looks at in different ways with their future.” Griffin also is said to have noticed the way Boston embraced Paul Pierce during his final visit.

If the 28 year old Griffin leaves LA, he’ll be eligible for a max contract at 4 years, $130 million dollars. Not sure about you, but those are terrifying numbers for a guy with Blake’s recent injury history. On the flip side, the offense would look so much sweeter with Griffin in place of Amir Johnson.

I still think Hayward is option #1, but Woj sounds less enthusiastic about the chances he leaves Utah:

There seems to be this growing speculation that Hayward will leave… I’m not so sure. I think if GH were to leave Utah.. it would be a tortured decision because of what he has there. If it’s geography, he’d rather be in the East vs West, that might be why he leaves. If it’s Boston, maybe he gets caught up in the history, tradition, I get all that.

Meh. The Jazz do have a good young nucleus but it’s undeniable the road to the finals is easier in Boston.

And… here comes Al Horford on Instagram: