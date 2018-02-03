Earlier today in my post about the Celtics alleged pursuit of Lou Williams and Tyreke Evans, I wondered how Boston’s long term plans for Marcus Smart might impact the trade deadline.
It appears we have some clarity from Woj(via Amico Hoops)
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski appeared on a podcast with cap insider Bobby Marks and said Smart could be moved if the Celtics are able to acquire a first-rounder while not having to take back any money.
“You talk about Marcus Smart, he’s a player that’s available for a first-round pick. If a team was willing to give Boston a first, Boston would look at,” Wojnarowski said. “If they didn’t have to take back a lot of money going out in the future. He’s restricted this summer, you don’t know what it will cost to keep him.”
Feeling very conflicted right now. Watching Marcus has been a wild ride over the last four seasons. The best I can do is say, “In Danny, I trust.”
My colleague Liam G. wants to go a bit deeper:
- The man some call SMARF is beloved by many Celtics fans, for his indomitable defensive intensity, capabilities as a playmaker and, of course, being ABOUT THAT LIFE and fantastic fodder for many other Weird Celtics Twitter memes.
- Danny Ainge does not give a tinker’s f-ck about who Celtics fans love. Excuse my French; I just can’t stress that enough. Though I still sometimes find myself caught off-guard by some of Ainge’s moves. He, and not us, is usually right.
- Having failed to agree on a 4-year extension with Smart a few months back, and considering the relative inconsistency of the sixth man’s play culminating in a fight picked with a picture frame and resultant hand injury, the ice-cold businessman part of Ainge’s brain may have reached the limit of its patience.
- The recent excellent starts of Terry Rozier add even more brine to this pickle. Even putting T-Ro’s great games into perspective as just two good games, as opposed to 3+ years of good-to-great play by Smart at every aspect of NBA ball except consistent offense, they, and Rozier in general, will factor into Ainge’s final decision.
- Ainge doesn’t make moves lightly, and he’s already made one that had notable roster construction consequences, he may actually think the time is right to Go For It.