If that embeded video doesn’t work, here’s the link to the clip

Here are a couple of highlights:

On Felger & Mazz suggesting trading Brad Stevens for a 2nd round pick (note: that’s not even possible, but, whatever)

Wyc: “we may take our rights from this station and move them elsewhere because of just the sheer stupidity.. of the top 1,000 remarks I’ve heard in my life, that’s the stupidest”

Wyc: “If you owned this team we wouldn’t win a game in a decade”

Wyc: “Our coach is the primary reason we’re 18-4”

Wyc: “Al, Gordon, and Kyrie are here because of Brad”

Listen to the clip and listen to how clueless those two guys sound. Thank the basketball gods above that Wyc and this ownership group know basketball and aren’t influenced by people like this.