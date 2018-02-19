Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Celtics declined to comment on a Yahoo! report that the NBA would be interested in holding the 2022 All-Star Game in Boston. According to a league source, in order to host, the city has to want the event, as much as the league would like to bring it to the C’s home for the first time since 1964. “It’s more issues of logistics, security and neighborhood concerns that often cause issues with events in Boston,” the source said. “The All-Star Game is now a three-day event and has to have broad support in the community. For the NBA to choose the city, the city has to be positive in support.”

There seems to be a consensus that All-Star weekend was a blast. My kids and I watched every event from Friday through Sunday and we loved it. I’m sure some grumps will complain about the lack of originality or easy judging in the Slam Dunk competition but it’s am amazing how the unbridled enthusiasm of an 8 year old can be infectious.

Last night’s game was fun and competitive. Credit the players for acknowledging the event bottomed out last year and turning up the intensity (a little bit) this year. It’s incumbent on the players to maintain this level of play every year.

I’m all aboard bringing the ASG to Boston in 2022. Let’s hope Mayor Walsh and his fellow hacks at city hall agree and start the process of squeezing and bribing to get it done.

On Page 2, it’s back to ‘normal’ for Kyrie and LeBron.

It's safe to say Kyrie and LeBron have made up… pic.twitter.com/7aHSX0Cw9M — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 19, 2018

Kyrie Irving made sure to make his answers short when asked about LeBron James and their interaction at All-Star Weekend. The two have talked, practiced together, and joked before the starting introductions for Sunday’s All-Star Game between Team James and Team Curry. Irving said the discussions have been “normal, I know that sounds like not a lot, but it’s normal.”

It’s great to see these two crazy kids have mended fences. I equate their laughs to exchanges I have with my ex-wife.

It’s all good… provided we go our separate ways after the encounter.

And finally, the Celtics make the best free agent pitches?

Which team have you heard makes the best free-agent pitches?



Celtics: 27 percent

Heat: 15 percent

Lakers: 12 percent

Warriors: 9 percent

Other: 37 percent



Others gaining votes: Clippers, Grizzlies, Hornets, Knicks, Mavericks, Pacers, Rockets, Spurs, Wizards “Boston [has the best]. If you bring Tom Brady? That’s pretty damn cool.” — Eastern Conference guard

Those are the results of 48 players surveyed by ESPN over All-Star weekend. Credit to Wyc, Danny, Brad and Tom for building the reputation.

Let’s hope they can convince Kyrie to sign an extension.