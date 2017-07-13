On page 2, the NBA will look different this season

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Gordon Hayward left the Utah Jazz for the Celtics. Now Jonas Jerebko is leaving the Celtics to join the Jazz. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Jerebko has agreed to a two-year, $8.2M deal with the Jazz. In 185 games with the Green Team, Jerebko averaged 4.6 points and 4.1 per game. Jerebko was acquired by the Celtics in February 2015 along with Isaiah Thomas and Gigi Datome as part of a three-team trade with Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

CSNNE — Report: Jonas Jerebko agrees to two-year deal with Utah Jazz

Fine– not exactly a swap (the Celtics and Jazz just happened to sign free agents who used to play for the other team) and not exactly even, but the Jazz went and scooped up one of the few remaining depth players on the wing left in free agency, and we know him well.

This was inevitable, but with Jonas officially off the market, we can now give him the salute he deserves for providing the Celtics with, frankly, more than I could have imagined. While he made more of an on-court impact in the 2015-2016 season than he did this past campaign, look no further than the role he played and relished in this year’s Cleveland series.

There’s likely no game three win without Jerebko both hitting key shots (he didn’t miss, going 4-4 with 10 points) at the end of the fourth, and doing whatever possible to get under Kevin Love’s skin. He went so far in game four as to try and unnerve Lebron– even I could have told you that wouldn’t end up going well for you, Jonas.

And so with Jerebko gone to Salt Lake City to play for a Jazz team with something to prove, and one that can use his skill-set (he should slot into minutes behind Joe Ingles, Rodney Hood and 85-year-old Joe Johnson), my favorite Brad Stevens featured experiment continues: Will Jonas continue to be useful as a 30-year-old wing off the bench in another jersey? Odds are yes– Jerebko was useful in Detroit and he should be able to steal a few more minutes in Quin Snyder’s rotation.

Anyways, thanks for showing Celtics pride over your 2.5 years in green, Jonas, we’ll miss ya!

On page 2, the NBA will look different this season

The upcoming season will begin earlier and have fewer exhibition games as the league attempts to cut down on player fatigue by stretching the schedule over more days. Veterans have to report by Sept. 25, and the regular season will open a week earlier than usual on Oct. 17. Once the games begin, the most visible changes will be in a quicker pace to the last few minutes. Teams will have seven timeouts per game instead of nine, and they may now use just two timeouts in the last three minutes of a game, rather than the previous allowance of as many as three per team in the last two minutes. And say goodbye to 20-second timeouts. All breaks will now be 75 seconds, where previously full timeouts had been 90 seconds and the so-called 20-second timeouts were actually 60 seconds in length. Another change may cut down on the stress for fans and teams and for players potentially on the block. The February trade deadline will now be the Thursday 10 days prior to the All-Star Game rather than the Thursday four days after. This season’s deadline will be Feb. 8. “The motivation for moving the trade deadline before All-Star was the sense that it was more unsettling to have a player traded right after the All-Star break, that the All-Star break would have been an opportunity for the player to move himself, his family, get his family readjusted and get readjusted to the new team when they have that four- or five-day period to do that,” Silver said. “So it was really no magic to it. It was something we’ve discussed for several years.”

Herald — London trip, new rules on tap for Celtics

With free agency dying down, the NBA’s Board of Governors met to vote on some pretty significant rule changes. The first one (moving the season up a week) ensures that basketball gets to inch even closer to a 12 month-a-year sport. Once summer league wraps up, and barring a late July trade, the league news should lie dormant from mid-July to mid-September. By then, storylines will emerge as players get ready to come to camp, with many important ones (Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Chris Paul, Gordon Hayward) joining new teams.

Thank you, Board of Governors. Anything you can do to shorten the amount of time I have to write those dumps in August and early September, when literally nothing is going on is appreciated. Sometimes I consider just posting a bunch of cute animal videos and hoping that John and Chuck won’t notice because maybe they don’t read these during the summer because again there is no basketball news and nothing is going on.

The timeout change is welcome, but I have to wonder how this affects Brad Stevens, the president of the “oh, look, I still have 3 timeouts to use in the last 2 minutes of this game while you have none because I’m forward-thinking and don’t burn useless timeouts in the third quarter — yes I’m talking to you, Scott Brooks.”

As for the All-Star game, I’d like to think Silver put this in as the first step to forcing Western Conference teams to trade a few stars to the East in advance of the ASG so it isn’t a total embarrassment.

Lastly, not mentioned above, Bulpett mentions that the Cs and Sixers will play at the O2 arena in London on January 11th. Should be a fun game for fans in the UK.

Related link:

Mass Live — NBA trade deadline to take place prior to All-Star game in 2017-2018

The rest of the links:

Herald — Jaylen Brown enjoys being mentor to younger Celtics, particularly first-round pick Jayson Tatum