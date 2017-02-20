Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Adrian Wojnarowski broke NBA twitter following last night’s All-Star Game. He tweeted updates on a developing Kings-Pelicans deal throughout Sunday, and roughly an hour after the All-Star Game ended, officially broke the news.

New Orleans will send guard Buddy Hield, 2017 first- and second-round picks, and guards Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway to Sacramento for Cousins and forward Omri Casspi, league sources told The Vertical.

…

Cousins and his representatives were blindsided by the deal after being told repeatedly – even as late as Sunday afternoon – that Cousins wouldn’t be moved to the Pelicans in the deal, league sources said. Around the league there was surprise that general manager Vlade Divac would take such strident public and private stands – only to go back on his word.

The Vertical

Wow. This caught everybody off guard. Demarcus Cousins had been enjoying his finest season of his seven year career, averaging 27.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks. The Kings intended to offer him a five year $200+ million extension this offseason, and Cousins indicated he’d happily agree to that offer. His interview with ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne appeared to confirm a long-term partnership.

But if we’ve learned anything about the Vivek Ranadive-owned Kings, it’s to expect the unpredictable. The Ranadive ownership showed a deep commitment to Cousins since purchasing the team in 2013, cycling through five coaches and three general managers while showing an unrelenting commitment to appease their talented but enigmatic superstar. They opened a new arena this season and hoped to make a run at the 8th seed. Despite Sacramento’s on-court struggles, they’ve had overwhelming success on the business side of things.

The Celtics loss to the Kings on February 8th represented somewhat of a turning point for Kings Ownership.

With former Kings point guard Isaiah Thomas and his surging Celtics in town and Cousins nowhere to be seen, the Kings won going away (108-92) in a game that would be a topic of internal discussion in the days to come. Thomas’ presence was fitting in a way, as his inability to mesh with Cousins during his early NBA years played a part in his departure and eventual rise.

USA Today

The Kings had cold feet about offering Cousins that massive extension, and the win against Boston allowed Sacramento to evaluate how badly Cousins affected team culture.

This was a culture move for the Kings: fear of investing so massively in Cousins, being 1st round fodder, Buddy Hield, building via draft — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 20, 2017

On paper, New Orleans unequivocally won the trade. Previously reported trades involving Cousins had the Kings receiving a substantially greater return. Had the Kings extended the trade talks, and started a larger bidding war, they would have received more than Buddy Hield and a mid 1st round pick, but for whatever reason, they choose to act swiftly.

Within Celtics Nation, there are feelings of shock and anger. How could Danny Ainge not beat that offer from the Pelicans? The Celtics have players better than Buddy Hield and picks more valuable than those in the trade. From the optimist perspective, the Jimmy Butler trade might be more of a possibility, and the Celtics would not want to commit to Cousins if instead Butler is attainable.

Source w/reasons Pels got Boogie: Cs (too focussed on getting Butler), Orl (could've had him, balked) & Phx (Sac didn't want BKnight). — Ric Bucher (@RicBucher) February 20, 2017

Only Sacramento could offer the $200 million extension to Cousins — now that he’s been traded, he’s ineligible for that class of contract. Cousins intends to fully explore free agency when his contract is up in 2018. Because of the lack of leverage, teams were reluctant to trade for him, effectively suppressing his market, and leading Sacramento to settle for this offer.

The Kings, in their own delusional way, think they received a substantial return:

Kings view Buddy Hield as a top 5 pick, per source. In their eyes they received a top 5 talent and a top 10 pick, if Pelicans stay mediocre. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2017

There were objectively better deals available for the Kings, but since they think so highly of Buddy Hield, that's the direction they went. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) February 20, 2017

Vivek Ranadive was part of the Joe Lacob-led ownership group that bought the Warriors in 2011. Reportedly, he is “obsessed” with the Warriors: the way they play, how the organization is run, etc. In that context, overvaluing Buddy Hield makes some sense… kind of.

In a Lowe Post podcast with David Thorpe back in November, Zach Lowe said he doesn’t think Brad Stevens “wants to touch Demarcus Cousins with a 10-foot pole… That carries a lot of weight in Boston.” Quite simply, that may be the primary reason Demarcus Cousins is not wearing green.

I think if their was an amazing offer, where Boston could have gotten Cousins for cheap, Danny Ainge would overrule Brad. But this trade exemplifies the uncertainty of NBA trades. The Celtics are in prime position to trade for a star. The Pelicans — through trading 1st round picks, investing in non-modern players, and failing to develop anyone not named Anthony Davis — were a model of incompetence. The Kings decided on a whim they wanted to move Cousins, and the Pelicans luckily had a player Sacramento overvalued.

Since 2011, the Celtics have been linked to Cousins trade rumors. Despite moving on from Pierce, KG, and Rondo, the rumors persisted, and Celtics fans would have happily over-payed to bring his stardom to Boston. That didn’t happen, and now we can cross Demarcus Cousins off the list of “potential stars the Celtics can trade for.” Jimmy Butler, however, is still on this list. Expect to refresh your timeline several times between now an Thursday’s trade deadline.