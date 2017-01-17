Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Thomas isn’t just the NBA’s leading fourth-quarter scorer. In averaging 10.1 points per game in the final frame this season, Thomas owns the best fourth-quarter scoring output in the NBA over the past 20 years. He has been better than Tracy McGrady in 2003 (8.6). Better than LeBron James (9.1) in 2008. Better than Kobe Bryant (9.5) in 2006. In fact, his nearest competition is Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook (9.6) this season, and Thomas leapfrogged him earlier this month. On Monday night, Thomas scored 17 of his game-high 35 points in the fourth quarter as the Celtics topped the Charlotte Hornets 108-98 at TD Garden. Because Thomas didn’t attempt a single free throw — a rarity in these parts — fans at TD Garden simply serenaded him with chants of “MVP” each time he touched the ball late in the game. Thomas made 14 of his 25 shots, including seven of a career-high 15 3-pointers he hoisted. This is the eighth time this season that Thomas has scored at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. According to ESPN Stats & Information, Westbrook is second in the league with just four such games. … But Thomas is peerless in the fourth quarter since returning from a groin injury in mid-December. Over his past 15 games, Thomas is averaging 13.6 points in the fourth quarter, or 4.3 points higher than Westbrook in that span. No other player in the league is averaging more than 7.9 points per game in the fourth quarter this season.

ESPN Boston

For some inexplicable reason, Isaiah Thomas’ 4th quarter domination last night caught me off guard. Crazy, huh? Maybe it was the end of a long weekend. Maybe I’m too caught up in Steelers vs Patriots. Maybe it’s because the Hornets are just a blah team.

Whatever the reason, I just didn’t expect it… again. But it happened.

Look at those numbers. Look at those players.

It’s astonishing, really.

As a long time Boston sports fan, it’s in my blood to find the negative in any great story. Red’s Army octogenarian Mike Dynon inspired me with his tweet:

Isaiah Thomas is walking a fine line between hero ball and yagottabekiddingme, but no one can argue with the results. #CelticsTalk #RaininJs — Mike Dynon (@MikeDynon) January 17, 2017

IT is taking over games, but his shots still appear to come in the normal flow of the offense.

It doesn’t feel like there’s a ton of bad shots. Or maybe I’m not noticing because he’s making most of them.

What say you?

On Page 2, where Kelly Olynyk is teasing us again

In the past two games, Assertive Kelly has been a significant factor in Celtics victories. After tossing 26 points Friday in Atlanta, the 7-footer went for 15 with nine rebounds and four assists in 26 minutes in last night’s 108-98 win against Charlotte at the Garden. In a 10-minute stretch spanning parts of the first two quarters, he had nine points, five boards and three dishes. In his past five games, he has made 11-of-15 3-point attempts. “We just need him to play like that at all times,” said Thomas, who might want to offer his mate some swagger lessons. “When he’s aggressive, looking for his shot, shooting his open shots, even getting in there and getting rebounds and offensive put-backs, that only helps us as a unit. He’s been doing a great job of that the past few games.”

Herald

Damn you, Olynyk. I was 99% done with you and your man bun.

But now, after watching these last two games, I’ve been sucked back in by your talents.

I think my feelings can best be described by a song…

And finally, Draymond Green nearly decapitated LeBron James last night.

Draymond & LeBron collide pic.twitter.com/bsnwK7cw0q — The Cauldron (ICYMI) (@CauldronICYMI) January 17, 2017

The only thing better than that flop… is LeBron’s comment:

“I think his shoulder hit me in the face,” James said. “But it happened so fast, I didn’t even know who it was. But I’m all right. I’m a football player.”

Football player? Bahahahaha.

