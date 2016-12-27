Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

There have been resounding dunks. There have been post-up baskets when the Celtics have desperately needed a hoop. And on Sunday, Horford got into an exchange with the Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony that earned both of them technical fouls, with Horford smiling in Anthony’s face after a taunt and nodding his head as if to say, “Yeah, right.” He is fully invested and engaged as a Celtic. The period of tentativeness and apprehension as he acclimated himself to a new team and new system seems to have concluded. After playing just eight games through November — limited because of a concussion and missing another game because of the birth of his daughter — Horford has played in all 13 games in December. The center is averaging 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks in that span. Horford’s assists have taken a major spike this season, increasing to 5.0 per game, when his previous career best was 3.5.

Globe

Al Hoford has never been a flashy player and that’s part of the reason why he takes hits on certain sports talk radio stations in Boston (The main reason being the loudest hosts lack a deep knowledge of basketball).

But the following statement is quickly becoming irrefutable: the Celtics are a much better team with Al Horford on the floor.

I like flashy and feisty Al. Let’s hope we see a little more of it (starting with Cleveland on Thursday night).

On Page 2, George Karl brings up the P word.

I’m talking about performance-enhancing drugs—like steroids, human growth hormone, and so on. It’s obvious some of our players are doping. How are some guys getting older—yet thinner and fitter? How are they recovering from injuries so fast? Why the hell are they going to Germany in the off-season? I doubt it’s for the sauerkraut. More likely it’s for the newest, hard-to-detect blood boosters and PEDs they have in Europe. Unfortunately, drug testing always seems to be a couple steps behind drug hiding. Lance Armstrong never failed a drug test. I think we want the best athletes to succeed, not the biggest, richest cheaters employing the best scientists. But I don’t know what to do about it.

NBC Sports

I have the same suspicions as George Karl but I don’t think the NBA gives a damn.

NBC’s Dan Feldman draws a comparison between the current NBA and baseball in the late 90s. If true, will NBA fans/media rebuke or will they look the other way (like the NFL)?

And finally, Embiid and Cousins play slap-that-ass.

The rest of the links

ESPN – NBA mics offer glimpse into Smart’s presence | The Ringer – Crazy deadline to come | Herald – Brown grasps learning curve