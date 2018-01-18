Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

The Celtics and Pelicans have yet to engage in any discussions regarding a trade for Anthony Davis, but, in a Herald exclusive, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry set the price for a potential transaction between the clubs. “I know there’s been rumors about Boston trying to trade for him or whatever,” said Gentry, “and my response to that is, yeah, we’ll trade him. But they’re going to have to give us the New England Patriots and the two planes that they just bought. . . . And I don’t think they’re going to do that. So we’re not even thinking about those kind of things.” Like, hey, nice buzzkill, Alvin. […] As for the stories about Davis at each stop on the Pelicans’ itinerary, Gentry said, “It doesn’t matter. To me, he likes it, he likes being here and that’s the only thing that matters. Every indication I get when I talk to him is that he’s committed to being in New Orleans. I mean, he’s a once in a lifetime player, and he’s happy here. I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but he’s never said anything to me but, ‘I want to win and I want to do it here.’ So it’s up to us to just continue to try to put the necessary players around him to get that done.”

…So you’re telling me there’s a chance? Blame now sits squarely on the head of Saints safety Marcus Williams– if he tackles Stefon Diggs on Sunday, the Saints are still playing and Gentry curbs his asking price at only the Patriots’ private jet, not the entire franchise.

The way AD torched the Celtics on Tuesday, I don’t know, I guess I would consider it. The Pats have given us a helluva run, and the end is in sight. Might as well pull a Belichick on Belichick and sell one year early instead of one year late.

On second thought– damn, I’d hate flying business class on United again.

On page 2, Al Horford weighs in on NBA Fight Night(s)

“It’s very, very bizarre,” said Horford, now in his 11th NBA season. “I don’t think I remember any period of time, (with) all this chippiness going on. You want to compete, you want to play hard; that’s fine. But all the extra stuff, I think needs to stop. At the end of the day you need to focus on basketball. We’re here to play.” Horford added, “I’m sure the NBA will address those things and fix them.” Horford plays around the basket and is no stranger to banging around with the big, bad angry bodies. But as much as there will be times when he’ll want to snap, Horford has consistently resisted the urge. “It’s hard; it’s hard,” he said. “But we have to remember what we play the game for; I play to win. I’m playing for my teammates and sometimes you need to take a step back before you do something you regret. That’s the way I look at it.”

It was an off night for the Cs in the association on Wednesday, but even after Al’s comments there was another skirmish between Charlotte and Washington.

Why the sudden uptick in hurt feelings and pettiness in the NBA over the last week or two? My theory: The season started two weeks early, but the all-star break is still coming at the same time next month– guys need a break.

I also just love some of these one-on-ones that are showing up on the NBAs undercard: Ajinca vs. Afflalo, Simmons vs. Lowry, Carter-Williams vs. Frazier (down goes Frazier!!!). What should the main event be?

Blake vs. Chris (maybe almost happened already), Kyrie vs. Lebron, Lopez vs. Lopez?!?

Anyways, we know Al will stay out of it, and I’d imagine the Celtics will, too, although someone needs to keep an eye on Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid tonight…

And finally, the Cs may be undermanned tonight

Kyrie Irving (left shoulder), Marcus Smart (illness) and Guerschon Yabusele (illness) are all questionable for Thursday’s game vs. Philly. #NEBHInjuryReport — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 17, 2018

This would take the fun out of another Celtics/Sixers tilt at the Garden. The last time these two teams played in Boston, Joel Embiid took the night off. Here’s hoping at least Kyrie can go, although it now makes sense why he seemed to be grabbing at his shoulder after free throws on Tuesday night.