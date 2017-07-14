Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big story line. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Since rebounding was one of the Celtics’ greatest deficiencies, the hope was that Zizic would immediately provide resistance in the paint. But he has learned quickly that the game is different here, both in skill level and style. “In Europe, you can’t grab guys and it’s much easier to rebound,” he said, “so sometimes I forget on that rule that I’m OK. Here, you can grab more.” Zizic appears to be learning quickly, however. He had 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a win over the Trail Blazers on Monday, and 12 points and 13 rebounds against the 76ers on Tuesday, and 14 points and 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes in a win over the Warriors on Thursday. “I just want to keep working my job, do the dirty work, set screens, rebound, and finish the easy baskets around the rim,” Zizic said. “I think I can do much more than that, but right now that’s my role, and I think I do that well.” Stevens said Zizic has appeared “gassed” during summer league. It is partly because he is adjusting to this new, more rapid pace. But it is also because he just recently completed a long, grueling season overseas and arrived in Boston just a few days before summer practices began. “Sure, I’m tired,” Zizic said. “Last year I started preparations in the middle of July and all season I played in like six, seven different leagues. Now after everything I played like 10 months in a row without a break. I skip only three games the whole season and play more than 90 games. So sure I’m tired and need a little rest but right now I enjoy it. I’m really happy because I’m in summer league. It is great preparation for the NBA.”

Globe – Ante Zizic has strengths, and Celtics trying to utilize them

Though we should never speak of Golden State’s wretched first quarter again, we should break down some of Boston’s top outings, including a 14-point, 10-rebound, three-block performance from Ante Zizic. — Zizic, who picked up those stats over just 18 minutes, continues to look more comfortable as the summer league progresses. The rebounding has been most obvious (and very promising), but he has finished well around the rim and his defense has improved, too. He won’t ever be the swiftest dude, but he’s a large man who sticks his hands straight into the air to contest shots. In his best sequence the big man stayed with quick Warriors wing Patrick McCaw in a pick-and-roll action and ultimately blocked McCaw’s layup attempt.

MassLive – Boston Celtics summer league 2017: Ante Zizic, Jabari Bird lead playoff win against Golden State Warriors

We’ve spent the past year watching YouTube highlights of the Celtics’ draft-and-stash big man, slowly getting excited about Zizic’s future in green. We were pumped when he finally took the court in the Utah Summer League. And … he was terrible. Not the stud we saw dunking on everyone in Turkey.

Rational people said he just needed time to adjust to a new league, not to mention a new life in a country where he had just landed. And they were right. When you’re 20 years old, everything is a learning experience. It’s good news that Zizic has gotten his bearings, found a second wind, and improved his performance as the summer games have added up.

At this point, there’s still reason to think that Zizic can, indeed, develop into an impact player off the bench. Let him take a couple of months away from competition. Give him time to focus on strength training and conditioning with Bryan Doo. Wait (again) for preseason, which will be the better time to get a true picture of what to expect.

Bradley, a Celtic for the past seven years and the last link to the Big Three Era, was acquired in a trade last week that sent forward Marcus Morris to Boston. It was a quick in-and-out for his introductory Detroit press conference. With his wife expecting their third child any day, he flew in for the presser and returned home immediately after. “I’m gonna leave everything out on the floor,” Bradley said. “We want to bring a championship back to Detroit.” He also talked about bringing the “nasty” back to the Pistons.

CSNNE – Strange Sight As Avery Bradley Is Introduced As Detroit Piston

One by one, they’ve left Boston. Olynyk went to Miami; Amir to Philly; James Young to New Orleans; Jonas to Utah; Zeller, Gerald Green and Jordan Mickey (he was cut last night) to parts unknown. Some of those hurt, others we were glad to see. But this one was different.

Avery Bradley holding up a Pistons jersey was a most unwelcome sight. He was the last bridge to the pre-Stevens era, the rookie who grew up right in front of us, the pro’s pro. We’re going to miss him most of all, not just as a player, but as a person.

I fully expect that the first time AB returns to the Garden, he’ll hit the crucial shot or make the key defensive play to steal a win for Detroit. Hope I’m wrong, but I doubt it.

Brad Stevens tonight on Avery Bradley: pic.twitter.com/89X7yxcVRd — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) July 14, 2017

Although Jayson Tatum (right patellar tendinitis) joined Jaylen Brown (bruised right quad) in sitting out the summer league contest, the 7-11 duo didn’t seem to mind:

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, still having the times of their lives. pic.twitter.com/YBx4mUPXL0 — Jay King (@ByJayKing) July 13, 2017

With the game in hand:

Gino travels to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/PECx7ZnsOE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 13, 2017

Boston sports culture:

A Boston legend … and some retired guy. pic.twitter.com/OZz1BJdqpb — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 14, 2017

The Celts’ next game is the playoff quarterfinal on Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern time, versus the Mavs and Dennis Smith Jr.

